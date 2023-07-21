Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 52,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday.

Black Knight Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.