Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Shares of NSIT opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.04. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.11 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

