Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,444,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $704,568,000 after buying an additional 729,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,784,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,123,000 after purchasing an additional 285,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,815,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,682,000 after purchasing an additional 365,686 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,460,000 after purchasing an additional 48,261 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,153,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $509,530.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR opened at $40.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.36. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $841.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.23 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

