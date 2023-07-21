Strs Ohio Reduces Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,825 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 408,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 104,241 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 71,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 32,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -113.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

