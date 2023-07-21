Strs Ohio Sells 1,685 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after acquiring an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after acquiring an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 620.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after acquiring an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.14.

Shares of AYI stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $149.30 and a one year high of $202.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

