Strs Ohio Sells 1,897 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

AN opened at $176.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 355,391 shares of company stock worth $54,257,087 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

