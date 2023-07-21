Strs Ohio Sells 200 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 64,143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 45,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on UFP Industries from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

UFP Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $101.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average of $85.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $103.39.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.33. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total value of $418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,545 shares in the company, valued at $30,559,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $706,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,971,488.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,830 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Further Reading

