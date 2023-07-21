Strs Ohio Sells 2,000 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 22.0% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 183,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,121 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

SKY stock opened at $67.86 on Friday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

