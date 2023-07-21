Strs Ohio Sells 2,500 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $113.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day moving average is $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.41, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.49.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at $11,269,433.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

