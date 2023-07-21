Strs Ohio Sells 300 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Haemonetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Price Performance

Shares of HAE stock opened at $92.41 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $64.56 and a twelve month high of $92.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $304.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Profile

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.