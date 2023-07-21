Strs Ohio Sells 3,345 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Woodward by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Woodward by 46.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.81 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.26 and a twelve month high of $121.85.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,799.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Barclays raised their price target on Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.