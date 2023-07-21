Strs Ohio Sells 658 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.18.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,896 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,961 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.47. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. WEX had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm had revenue of $612.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

