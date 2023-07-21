Strs Ohio Sells 7,289 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,303,000 after acquiring an additional 136,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163,999 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after purchasing an additional 117,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 350,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $78.65 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $79.27.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.