Strs Ohio Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

MTD stock opened at $1,349.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,323.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,440.24.

Insider Activity

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.87 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,400.00, for a total transaction of $628,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total transaction of $1,901,753.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,502.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.