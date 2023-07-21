Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,419 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595,152 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,006,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after acquiring an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth about $17,923,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Up 0.2 %

JHG opened at $29.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.38 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares in the company, valued at $121,973.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 5,043 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $137,926.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,360.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.90 to $27.70 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

