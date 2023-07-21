Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Diodes by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,571,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,756,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 102.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,302,000 after purchasing an additional 292,450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Diodes by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 473,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 190,468 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 598,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 173,589 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $152,643.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,744.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jin Zhao sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $106,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,128.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,553. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.44. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $61.51 and a 1 year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $467.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

