Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 284.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

PPC opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

