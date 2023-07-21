Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 171,711 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 991,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $803,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $9,447,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 597.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 624,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,450,000 after purchasing an additional 534,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $45.57 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

