Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 68,875 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $29,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 96.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 183.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC opened at $33.73 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $55.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

