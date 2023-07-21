Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,244,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $31,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.89%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

