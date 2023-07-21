Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 310,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $31,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Qorvo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $408,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,063 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,548,125.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,240,877.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,304 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $408,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,585 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,703 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.79 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on QRVO. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.23.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.