Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 58,953 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $30,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $112,133,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 491.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,533,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,834 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $63,044,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $40,584,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $37.12. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.