Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAR. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

DAR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $82.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares in the company, valued at $48,123,595. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,115.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

