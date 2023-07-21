Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.45 Million Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,563,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,282 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in KE were worth $29,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 20.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KE by 63.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,347,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter worth $135,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

KE Price Performance

Shares of BEKE opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of -1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. KE had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEKE. TheStreet lowered shares of KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.