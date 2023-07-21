Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $29.51 Million Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 61.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,442.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,352.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,636.89. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $1,266.21 and a 12-month high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.21 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.54 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

