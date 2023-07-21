Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.45 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 371,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Entegris by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,121,000 after buying an additional 267,470 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,492,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,956,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,898,000 after buying an additional 399,570 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,238,000.

Entegris Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $103.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 5,176.00 and a beta of 1.24. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

