Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $30.90 Million Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $30,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 408.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 34.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOGI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Logitech International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

Logitech International Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $62.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.94. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $52,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

