Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.10 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 12,581.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 422,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $31,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after buying an additional 4,789,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after buying an additional 2,718,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,458,000 after buying an additional 80,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,362,000 after buying an additional 99,935 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $87.94.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802 in the last quarter. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

