Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $31.93 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $31,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the first quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $8,178,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Stock Down 8.2 %

ZS stock opened at $147.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of -78.25 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,434,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,611 shares of company stock worth $10,063,461 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Zscaler from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.38.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

