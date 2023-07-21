Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $32.34 Million Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,635 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $32,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,088,000.

NYSE CTLT opened at $47.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.10, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

