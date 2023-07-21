Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $32,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ares Management by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $684,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Ares Management by 12.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,691,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Berry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total transaction of $1,244,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,661 shares in the company, valued at $42,691,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 451,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,805 and have sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Management Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $102.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 92.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 280.00%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

