Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,659,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 625.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 821,144 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $67,720,000 after buying an additional 707,957 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,471,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,671 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,568,000 after buying an additional 378,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $134.50 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.10.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $106.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 2.02. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.71.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The casino operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,712.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

