Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 143,685 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 572,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 143,685 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $29,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 978 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

IMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $49.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $50.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

