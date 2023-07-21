Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 2,207 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $29,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the first quarter worth approximately $3,493,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 52.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,021,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,863 shares of company stock valued at $2,282,212 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.68. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -288.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

