Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 332,738 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of ACM opened at $88.95 on Friday. AECOM has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $92.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

