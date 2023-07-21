Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.39.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $161.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

