Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Raised to $39.00 at KeyCorp

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NOVA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 30.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sunnova Energy International’s quarterly revenue was up 146.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,610.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth $59,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.