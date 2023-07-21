Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Insider Frances Davies Purchases 12,000 Shares

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) insider Frances Davies purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £9,360 ($12,238.49).

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 0.8 %

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 79.05 ($1.03) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.26. The company has a market cap of £980.21 million, a P/E ratio of -603.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.21. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 69.60 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.50 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. Supermarket Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,615.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Supermarket Income REIT

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.