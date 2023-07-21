Susquehanna Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $35.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.66.

INTC opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $139.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intel will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

