Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.52

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.56. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 124,208 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Synlogic Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 71.60% and a negative net margin of 5,952.43%. Analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 290,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Synlogic in the first quarter worth $212,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synlogic during the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares in the last quarter. 50.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Further Reading

