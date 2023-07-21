Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $97.87 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $507.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.48.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $16.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

