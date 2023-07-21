Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $76.79

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.79 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 82.30 ($1.08). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,282,151 shares.

Target Healthcare REIT Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.29. The firm has a market cap of £493.71 million, a PE ratio of -7,950.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.34.

Target Healthcare REIT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Target Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -70,000.00%.

Target Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

