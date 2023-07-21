TD Securities Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $110.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of West Fraser Timber

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is 14.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

