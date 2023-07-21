TD Securities Raises West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target to $110.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.66. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.10.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.13). West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,212,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,845,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $116,809,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,030,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 508,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 267.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after buying an additional 552,378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in West Fraser Timber by 124.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 696,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after buying an additional 386,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
