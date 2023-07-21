Temple Bar Investment Trust (LON:TMPL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $224.49

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (LON:TMPL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.49 ($2.94) and traded as high as GBX 237 ($3.10). Temple Bar Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 236.50 ($3.09), with a volume of 288,956 shares trading hands.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £723.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,730.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 9.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.49 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.67.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Temple Bar Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -18,000.00%.
Temple Bar Investment Trust Company Profile
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by RWC Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, which are constituents of the FTSE 350 Index.
