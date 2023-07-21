Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 25.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 33.7% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 162,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 27.2% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.29.

NYSE TRNO opened at $59.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $50.36 and a twelve month high of $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.24). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 70.11%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

