Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Holdings Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 646,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $1,317,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $36,004,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 533,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,541,000 after purchasing an additional 363,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,904,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

TXRH opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.82. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.71 and a fifty-two week high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.76%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

