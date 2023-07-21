Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.40.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $116.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.82. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $80.71 and a 1-year high of $118.16.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

