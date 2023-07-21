The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 31.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,851 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AES were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in AES by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AES by 697.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in AES by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,914,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,190,000 after purchasing an additional 833,332 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AES by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AES by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 420,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

AES Price Performance

AES opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. AES’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. AES’s payout ratio is currently -80.49%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

