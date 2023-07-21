The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Holdings Trimmed by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 69.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.7851 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.06.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

