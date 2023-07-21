The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $828.88

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 828.88 ($10.84) and traded as low as GBX 797 ($10.42). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 820 ($10.72), with a volume of 78,857 shares trading hands.

The Biotech Growth Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £314.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 854.23.

About The Biotech Growth Trust

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

